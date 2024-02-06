Sepio Capital LP Sells 23,514 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,514 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 123.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 100.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €114.85 ($123.49) on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12 month low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a 12 month high of €71.11 ($76.46). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €110.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €105.68. The firm has a market cap of $269.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.