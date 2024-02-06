Sepio Capital LP Sells 509 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $285.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.20. The company has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.