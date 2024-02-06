Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,874 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.62. 727,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $214.45 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

