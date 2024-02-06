Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 48,400 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1,149.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,906,000 after acquiring an additional 203,181 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after buying an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,831,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. 130,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

