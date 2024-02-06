Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.68 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after acquiring an additional 457,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,112,000 after buying an additional 407,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,864,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after buying an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. 281,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,699. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

