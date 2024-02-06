Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,130 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.78. 619,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758,650. The company has a market cap of $318.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.