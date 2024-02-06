Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $94.04. 1,282,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,497. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

