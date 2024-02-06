Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.42. 67,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,094. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.