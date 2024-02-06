Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 85,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,606. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

