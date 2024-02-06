Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,023,000 after acquiring an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $152.26. The stock had a trading volume of 632,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,060,821. The stock has a market cap of $287.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.71. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $174.39.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

