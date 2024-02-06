Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,792 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Realty Income by 6.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 137,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 103,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of O traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. 679,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,608. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $67.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

