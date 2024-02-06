Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) vs. American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Critical Review

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Service Properties Trust and American Tower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $1.86 billion 0.67 -$132.38 million ($0.13) -58.15 American Tower $10.71 billion 8.25 $1.77 billion $1.53 123.84

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67 American Tower 0 1 11 0 2.92

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Service Properties Trust and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.35%. American Tower has a consensus target price of $221.54, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than American Tower.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Service Properties Trust and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -1.11% -1.54% -0.28% American Tower 6.46% 5.97% 1.07%

Dividends

Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Service Properties Trust pays out -615.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower pays out 444.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Service Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Tower beats Service Properties Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of September 30, 2023, SVC also owned 761 retail service-focused net lease properties totaling approximately 13.4 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

