Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 40,023 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra Trading Up 0.0 %

SRE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 465,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $80.15.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

