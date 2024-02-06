Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,648 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 3.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of FI stock traded down $5.69 on Tuesday, reaching $138.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average of $125.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

