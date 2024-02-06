Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $362,709,825 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $277.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $289.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.83.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.