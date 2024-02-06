Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Shares of DE stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.03. 701,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.17. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

