Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,649 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

