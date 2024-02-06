Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,018 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,012,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,389,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

