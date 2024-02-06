Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 11,155 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.36.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $396.37. The company had a trading volume of 58,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $403.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.23 and its 200 day moving average is $351.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,503 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.