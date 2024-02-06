Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 13,888 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.14. 237,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,391. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $457.46.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

