Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 386 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,868,000 after acquiring an additional 107,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %

SLAB traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.11. The company had a trading volume of 166,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,260. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

