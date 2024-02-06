Sherritt International (S) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Sherritt International to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

S opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$115.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.48. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Sherritt International from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

