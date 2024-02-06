Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $183.94 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.37.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.