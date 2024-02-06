Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.56.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.