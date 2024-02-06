Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up to $71.05

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.05, but opened at $75.50. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 82,225 shares traded.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

