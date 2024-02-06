SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,816 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,082,379.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,082,379.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. 29,729,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,074,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

