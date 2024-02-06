Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 107,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 99,212 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $6.54.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $300.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

