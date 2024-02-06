Solano Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 9.9% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $319,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.03. 23,141,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,831,945. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $430.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.79.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

