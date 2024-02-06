Solano Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $17,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $81.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

