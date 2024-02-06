Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,464 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

