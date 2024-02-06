Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,708 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

