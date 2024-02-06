Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $705.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $711.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $609.08 and a 200 day moving average of $574.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

