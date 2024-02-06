Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

