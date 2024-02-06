Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,421 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after buying an additional 341,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after buying an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,140,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,911,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

