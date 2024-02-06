Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $181.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

