Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $124,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $80.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

