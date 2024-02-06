Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

