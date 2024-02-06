Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,626,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $362,709,825. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $288.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.83. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $289.29. The company has a market capitalization of $278.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

