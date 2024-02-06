Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

