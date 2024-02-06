Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 35,141 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 73.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE DAL opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

