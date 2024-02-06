Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5,784.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 61,893 shares during the period.

Shares of PJAN opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $682.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

