Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,140 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Peabody Energy stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $11,599,642.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $479,722,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,283,252 shares of company stock valued at $149,524,162 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.