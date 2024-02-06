Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

