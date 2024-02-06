Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

