Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 46,482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after buying an additional 176,169 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

