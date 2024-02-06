Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 4.9 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.