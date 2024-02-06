Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

