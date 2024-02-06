Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 11,092 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHY. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 705,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,215,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period.

SCHY stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $764.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

