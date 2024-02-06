Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 352 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93.

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

