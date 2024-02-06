Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 385 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

IUSG stock opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

